Adalberto Carrasquilla News: Active in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Carrasquilla (thigh) had two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Santos. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Carrasquilla finished with a variety of stats on both offensive and defensive aspects while playing a central position in his first official appearance since May 4. He wasn't with the Panama national team in the last Gold Cup, but the break allowed him to regain physical form in time for the Apertura campaign. Unless the addition of Aaron Ramsey or another potential signing changes the composition of Pumas' midfield, Carrasquilla should have a starting spot and some set pieces in the current tournament.

Adalberto Carrasquilla
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
