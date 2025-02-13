Adam Lallana Injury: Suffering from small injury

Lallana is questionable for Saturday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Ivan Juric. "Lallana has a little problem with his hamstring that we'll see tomorrow and everything else is good."

Lallana is looking to be a late call for Saturday's match, with the midfielder suffering from a hamstring injury. This will likely leave him to take a fitness test ahead of the match, with that deciding his availability. That said, even if he is fit, he will probably only see a spot on the bench, only starting five times in 13 appearances this season.