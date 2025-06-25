Adam Lallana News: Retires from professional football

Lallana is retiring from professional football after a 19-year career, the club announced.

Lallana confirmed his retirement after a 19-year career during which he represented Southampton, Liverpool, Brighton and England, earning both Champions League and Premier League trophies along the way. It was with the Saints where Lallana both started and finished his career, playing 283 games and scoring 60 goals for the club across his two spells as a player.