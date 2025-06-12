Adam Webster News: Limited to 14 appearances

Webster made 14 appearances (11 starts) in the Premier League.

Webster missed 12 games between Oct. 19 and Dec. 30 due to a hamstring injury, and then he missed five more games between April 2 and April 26 due to a thigh issue. The veteran was solid when available, but the fact that he missed nearly 50 percent of the season due to fitness issues can be a concern, especially since he's now 30 years old.