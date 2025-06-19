Adel Mahamoud News: Back on bench with NT

Mahamoud (knee) made his return from injury while on international duty with Comores during the 2024/25 season, according to Comoros Football.

Mahamoud missed the whole 2024/25 season due to a torn ACL but he has recovered from that long-term injury since he was called by the Comores and found a bench spot against Kosovo on June 9. This is a good development for the 22-year-old since he will look to build his fitness ahead of the pre-season with Nantes. That said, it is yet unsure if he will be integrated with the senior squad or play for the reserve in 2025/26.