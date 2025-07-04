Adonis Preciado News: Signs with Xolos

Preciado is now part of Tijuana's squad following his move from Queretaro, the club announced Thursday.

Preciado was quite outstanding in his first Liga MX campaign, leading Gallos with five goals in 15 appearances (14 starts) while averaging 8.9 duels won, 3.8 fouls drawn and 1.8 successful dribbles per game. He could now have even greater potential, but the workload will also be more distributed on a team that has offensive power in players like Jose Raul Zuniga, Gilberto Mora and Ramiro Arciga. Even with that competition, Preciado seems likely to earn a spot in the main lineup.