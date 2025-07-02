Adria Altimira News: Heading back to Villarreal

Altimira is returning to his parent club Villarreal after ending his season-long loan spell in Leganes.

Altimira featured in 26 games across all competitions for Leganes while on loan from Villarreal, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The right-back is now returning to his parent club with one year remaining on his contract, and he will likely serve as the backup to Pau Navarro heading into the 2025/26 season.