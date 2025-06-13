Adria Pedrosa News: Makes 31 appearances in 2024/25

Pedrosa recorded 31 appearances (27 starts) for Sevilla in LaLiga, tallying one goal and one assist.

Pedrosa recorded at least one goal and one assist for the third time across his last four seasons, but the defender earned most of his value with his defensive contributions, highlighted by the 70 clearances and 56 tackles. Pedrosa operated both as a left-back and wing-back, showing the ability to adapt to different playing styles.