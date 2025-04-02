Adrian Bernabe News: Looks to spark attack

Bernabe registered two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Verona.

Bernabé was one of the few Parma players who demonstrated any attacking intent against Verona. In 88 minutes played, the midfielder completed three of his four dribble attempts, made seven passes into the final third, and won six of his eight ground duels. Bernabé has now started back-to-back matches for Parma, and will likely feature once again against Inter Milan this weekend.