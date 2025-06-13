Adrian Embarba News: Limited production in 34 outings

Embarba had one goal and one assist across 34 appearances (18 starts) in LaLiga.

Embarba was a regular presence on the left flank for Rayo, but he was unable to make much of an impact on the score sheet. The winger is on loan from Almeria, so it's uncertain where he'll end up playing in 2025/26. He certainly didn't do enough to warrant a new loan spell with Rayo.