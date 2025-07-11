Adrian Mora News: Scores in victory

Mora scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 3-2 win over Puebla.

Mora made the score sheet after directing Diego Gonzalez's cross towards the goal in the 71st minute against Puebla. Other than that, the center-back made two clearances but barely got involved in the passing game. While the goal should boost his confidence ahead of upcoming fixtures, it remains to be seen whether he'll be a regular starter once Matheus Doria returns from a one-match ban.