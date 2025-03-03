Adrian News: Single save in win

Adrian recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Real Madrid.

Adrian only needed to make a single save against Real Madrid, allowing a goal during the win Saturday. This equals to 10 goals conceded in the last seven league games, making 14 saves with two clean sheets in that span. The keeper will face off with Las Palmas for the next clash on Sunday, who have scored just four goals in the last five appearances.