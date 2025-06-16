Adrien Truffert News: Signs with Bournemouth until 2030

Truffert has signed a contract with Bournemouth until 2030, joining from Rennes, his new club announced. "We're delighted to bring such an excellent talent to the club so early on in the window. Adrien is a player that we've admired for some time and he brings significant experience to the squad despite still being just 23 years of age. We're excited to work with Adrien and are thrilled to have a player of such quality join us as we look to build on a record-breaking season for the club," said President of Football Operations Tiago Pinto.

Truffert has joined Bournemouth on a five-year deal from Rennes. The 23-year-old left-back made 150 Ligue 1 appearances for Stade Rennais and was named club captain last season. Truffert also won a silver medal with France at the 2024 Summer Olympics and has been capped at every youth level through to the senior squad. He will now discover the Premier League with the Cherries and should bring a good impact on the left flank.