Adu Ares News: Goes back to Athletic

Ares is going back to his parent club Athletic after ending his season-long loan spell in Zaragoza.

Ares featured in 32 games across all competitions for Zaragoza while on loan from Athletic, scoring five goals and providing two assists. The winger is now returning to his parent club with two years left on his contract. He could serve as a backup option on the right wing behind Inaki Williams and Alvaro Djalo heading into the 2025/26 season.