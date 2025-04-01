Agustin Palavecino News: Sets up goal in easy win

Palavecino assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Friday's 2-0 win versus Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

Palavecino assisted Necaxa's second goal with a perfect cross that was nodded home by Alexis Pena midway through the second half. The talented playmaker has been one of Necaxa's best players in the Clausura, tallying two goals, four assists and an average of 2.2 chances created per game in his 13 outings.