Aihen Munoz News: Rotational pick at left-back

Munoz started in 13 of his 21 appearances in La Liga.

Munoz saw a similar role to the 2023/24 season as he did in the 2024/25 campaign, only starting in around half of his appearances, while making only 21 appearances. That said, he continues in his rotational spot he has continued in for numerous seasons, only starting in 20 or more games once since joining the club in 2018. He will likely see more of the same role next season, unlikely that he will see a major improvement in minutes in the final two years of his contract, especially with Javi Lopez earning more minutes at the age of 22.