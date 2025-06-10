Ajani Fortune Injury: Called up with Trinidad & Tobago

Fortune has been called up by Trinidad & Tobago for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Fortune has been a regular starter in the midfield for Atlanta recently and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well Trinidad & Tobago performs in the Gold Cup. Fortune will for sure miss Thrusday's clash against New York City and could also be out for the matches against Columbus, Inter Miami and D.C. United if Trinidad & Tobago reaches the final. Until he returns, Mateusz Klich will take on a larger role in the midfield for Atlanta.