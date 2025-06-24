Ajani Fortune Injury: Club confirms surgery

Fortune (foot) is set to receive surgery after his season was announced as over, according to his https://www.atlutd.com/news/jay-fortune-expected-to-miss-remainder-of-2025-season.

Fortune was confirmed to be done for the season after suffering a foot injury but further information has been released by the club as he will now receive surgery. This will leave him sidelined for a solid chunk of time, with the club expected to keep updates on his recovery. He will hope recovery goes to plan and he can return to his normal level of play next season.