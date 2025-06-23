Menu
Ajani Fortune Injury: Season over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Fortune (foot) is done for the season after suffering a broken foot, per Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fortune suffered a broken foot and is now set to miss the remainder of the season. The midfielder was on international duty with Trinidad and Tobago. Fortune finishes his third MLS season with one goal and no assists in 15 appearances (eight starts) consistently getting minutes in the midfield three.

