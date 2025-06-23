Ajani Fortune Injury: Season over
Fortune (foot) is done for the season after suffering a broken foot, per Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Fortune suffered a broken foot and is now set to miss the remainder of the season. The midfielder was on international duty with Trinidad and Tobago. Fortune finishes his third MLS season with one goal and no assists in 15 appearances (eight starts) consistently getting minutes in the midfield three.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now