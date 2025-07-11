Aji Alese Injury: Won't be ready to start season

Alese (shoulder) is still recovering from his surgery and is expected to miss the opening three games of the season, according to his club.

Alese started the offseason with shoulder surgery and is still recovering from the operation. This does mean he will take some time to get to full health again, with the club now expecting him to miss the first three games of the season against West Ham, Burnley and Brentford. This will mean the defender is not expected to join the team again until September, hoping no setbacks delay him.