Akor Adams Injury: Training individually

Adams (thigh) is training individually at Sevilla's training ground while on holiday with the aim to be fully fit for the start of the pre-season with the squad, the club posted.

Adams suffered a season-ending thigh injury that drastically limited his integration with his new club after joining in the winter transfer window. The Nigerian is highly motivated and was spotted training at Sevilla's training ground while on holiday with the aim of being fully recovered and available for the pre-season. Adams is expected to play an important role in the frontline next season as he competes for a starting role as the striker.