Al Musrati News: Scores as substitute
Al Musrati scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against St. Etienne.
Musrati subbed on in the second half and scored in the 68th minute to give Monaco the 2-1 lead with his first goal in the season. The midfielder could not do much stat-wise after that. That was his 11th appearance (four starts) for the club since transferring from Besiktas in February.
