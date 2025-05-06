Al Musrati News: Scores as substitute

Al Musrati scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against St. Etienne.

Musrati subbed on in the second half and scored in the 68th minute to give Monaco the 2-1 lead with his first goal in the season. The midfielder could not do much stat-wise after that. That was his 11th appearance (four starts) for the club since transferring from Besiktas in February.