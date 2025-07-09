Alan Matturro News: Transfers to Levante

Matturro has extended his contract with Genoa until 2028 and joined Levante on a season-long loan.

Matturro will seek more regular minutes in La Liga after featuring 19 total times (10 starts) in the past two campaigns combined, also because of a pair of major injuries. He tallied eight crosses (three accurate), 11 tackles, 14 interceptions and 38 clearances in Serie A, starring either as a center-back or on the left flank.