Alan Virginius News: Completes transfer

Virginius has completed a transfer to Young Boys from Lille, according to his former club.

Virginius is taking his talents to Switzerland after three years with Lille, completing the transfer Wednesday. He would appear in only 17 games with the club, notching one goal. However, most recently, he served with Young Boys on loan, doing well enough to trigger the club to buy him. He will now look to see a bigger role while also competing in European competition with Young Boys.