Alan Virginius News: Heading back to Lille
Virginius is heading back to Lille after spending the season on loan with BSC Young Boys.
Virginius is returning to Lille after his loan spell in Switzerland, where he played 45 games across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing four assists. According to reports, he is not expected to stay long in the North of France, with several Turkish clubs and Genoa keen on signing him during the summer transfer window.
