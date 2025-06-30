Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Alan Virginius headshot

Alan Virginius News: Heading back to Lille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Virginius is heading back to Lille after spending the season on loan with BSC Young Boys.

Virginius is returning to Lille after his loan spell in Switzerland, where he played 45 games across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing four assists. According to reports, he is not expected to stay long in the North of France, with several Turkish clubs and Genoa keen on signing him during the summer transfer window.

Alan Virginius
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now