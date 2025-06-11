Alban Lafont News: First-choice keeper interrupted

Lafont made 12 Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes in the 2024-25 season, keeping two clean sheets, making 32 saves, and conceding 19 goals.

Lafont displayed strong shot-stopping despite conceding 19 goals in 12 games, which highlighted defensive issues rather than poor individual form. His leadership as captain and overall distribution remained solid, but his season was disrupted by conflict with the board. Multiple failed transfers led to tension, and after publicly expressing his desire to leave, he was removed from the squad in a decision that all but confirms his departure during the upcoming transfer window. Reports say that Lille already showed his interest after a possible departure of Lucas Chevalier.