Albert Gronbaek Injury: Loaned to Italy

Gronbaek has been sent on loan to Genoa from Rennes, according to his parent club.

Gronbaek is going to experience another move of clubs this offseason, as he has been loaned to Genoa from Rennes after a season with Southampton. This is his second straight loan since joining Rennes, appearing to have not impressed in his 16 appearances (nine starts) with the club. He only started in two of his four appearances in the half season with Southampton and will hope for a more successful role with Genoa.