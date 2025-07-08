Albert Rusnak News: Attempts five crosses in draw

Rusnak generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

Rusnak led the Seattle attacking unit Sunday with five attempted crosses (one accurate) and three chances created over his 80 minutes of play. The dynamic Seattle attacking midfielder has attempted 30 crosses (11 accurate) and 12 corners over his last five appearances (five starts), creating 12 chances. However, the same five-match stretch represents the greatest number of minutes Rusnak has played this season without registering a goal or assist.