Alberto Herrera News: Heading to Mazatlan

Herrera will join Mazatlan after leaving Puebla ahead of the Apertura 2025 campaign, the team announced Friday.

Herrera had a few notable moments during his time in La Franja but struggled with injuries and performance fluctuations. He's capable of operating on the left flank and in central midfield, and his addition to the Canoneros' roster follows Rodolfo Pizarro's departure to Juarez. While it's unclear if the new signing will play a significant role, all of Salvador Rodriguez, Mauro Lainez and Jordan Sierra will be at risk of losing playing time in the future.