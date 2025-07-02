Alberto Mari News: Heading back to Valencia

Mari is returning to his parent club Valencia after ending his season-long loan spell in Real Zaragoza.

Mari featured in 29 games across all competitions for Real Zaragoza while on loan from Valencia, scoring three goals and providing one assist. The striker is now returning to his parent club with one year remaining on his contract, and his future is a bit unclear since it is not yet certain whether he will play a role heading into 2025/26 for the Valencians.