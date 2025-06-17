Alberto Moleiro News: Transfers to Villarreal

Moleiro has joined Villarreal from Las Palmas on a permanent move and signed a contract until 2030, his new club announced.

Moleiro will continue his journey in La Liga as he swaps one yellow shirt for another, moving from the Canaries to the Yellow Submarine of Villarreal. Moleiro has been decent with Las Palmas, featuring in 63 La Liga games over the last two seasons and contributing nine goals and four assists. He will bring qualitative competition to the left flank following the potential departure of Alex Baena during the summer transfer window.