Aldo Lopez News: Scores and assists on Saturday

Lopez scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Pumas UNAM.

Lopez began the campaign in spectacular fashion, netting a sensational strike from over 30 yards out in the 14th minute before assisting Cristian Dajome's goal in the 89th minute. This display already matches the impact he struggled to make last Clausura, where he managed just three goal contributions.