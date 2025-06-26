Alejandro Alvarado Injury: Forced off injured

Alvarado (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury in the 70th minute of Wednesday's 5-2 victory against Vancouver.

Alvarado suffered an apparent injury in the 70th minute of Wednesday's game that forced him off the pitch. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will need to miss time. If that is the case, Emmanuel Boateng could take on a larger role in midfield until his return.