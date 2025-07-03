Alejandro Alvarado Injury: Season over

Alvarado (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign due to a knee injury, San Diego announced.

Alvarado suffered the knee injury during a 5-2 win over Vancouver and is now set for the sideline. The midfielder will hope to come back for the start of the 2026 campaign, though the timeline for recovery from a knee surgery has the chance to sideline him significantly longer. Alvarado finishes the season with 12 appearances (six starts.)