Alejandro Bedoya News: Two shots in loss

Bedoya had two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 1st minute.

Bedoya led his side with two shots Sunday, but failed to put either on target. He has still not recorded a goal contribution through 13 matches (five starts) this season. He put together a solid performance on the defensive end though as he won four duels, made three clearances and won three tackles before he was subbed off in the 78th minute for Jeremy Rafanello.