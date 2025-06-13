Alejandro Frances News: Underutilized defensive prospect

Frances made 24 appearances across all competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season.

Frances struggled to secure regular minutes despite his tactical potential, often serving as a rotation option rather than a first-choice defender since Arnau Martinez remained the main pick at right-back. In limited action, he showed positional discipline and composure but failed to make a consistent impact in the final third. At 21-years-old, Frances now needs consistent playing time and developmental support to elevate his contribution next season, even though his 25 crosses, 36 tackles, 17 interceptions and 47 clearances across 18 La Liga appearances showed promise.