Alejandro Grimaldo News: Unused substitute with Spain

Grimaldo (undisclosed) was on the bench with Spain for both games in the final four of the Nations League, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Grimaldo was forced off in the game against Mainz due to an injury on May 17 but that issue turned out to be minor since he was fully fit and available for Spain in the Nations League final four. Grimaldo will now return to Leverkusen for pre-season under new coach Ten Hag. That said, he might not stay long as he has expressed to the club his desire to come back to Spain.