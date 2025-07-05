Alejandro Mayorga News: Transfers to Juarez

Mayorga has completed a move to FC Juarez after departing Necaxa, the club announced Friday.

Mayorga arrives in the border city with extensive experience in Liga MX, having played for Chivas, Cruz Azul, Pumas and Necaxa. Last season, he featured both as a wing-back and as a central defender in a back three, providing two assists in 16 appearances. Unless there are further signings, he should have a clear path to the starting lineup to fill the spot of Ralph Orquin, who left for Club America.