Alejandro Organista News: Joins Puebla for Apertura

Organista will move to Puebla after spending one year in Expansion side Leones Negros.

Organista scored five goals and six assists over 38 matches played in the lower-level league last season, attracting the attention of a Puebla team that could use some depth. The former Guadalajara and San Luis player previously tallied two chances created and four tackles in a fleeting 48-minute stretch played in Liga MX. It remains unclear where he'll fit in the rotation, though it will likely be behind Facundo Waller, competing with Raul Castillo and Miguel Ramirez for a second midfield slot.