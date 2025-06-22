Alejandro Primo News: Extends contract with Levante

Primo has signed a new deal with Levante until 2028, the club announced.

Primo will play a thirteenth season with Levante after arriving at the club in 2012. Primo went through all the youth teams before making his debut with the senior squad in 2022 against Alaves. Heading into the 2025/26 season, he should remain the backup goalkeeper since Andres Fernandez is the main option between the posts.