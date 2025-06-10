Alejandro Remiro News: Serves as Sociedad's main goalie

Remiro started in all 36 of his appearances while recording 88 saves, 43 goals allowed and 13 clean sheets in La Liga.

Remiro has completed yet another campaign as the club's main starter in net at goalie, registering his sixth straight season in the role. He would see a solid season, although it was his least amount of clean sheets in a campaign since the 2019/20 season. He is still on contract for another two seasons and will likely continue in this starting role, as he is still only 30, and backup keeper Unai Marrero has yet to shape out any role.