Alejo Veliz headshot

Alejo Veliz News: Sent on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Veliz has been loaned to Rosairo Central from Tottenham, according to his parent club.

Veliz is going to spend yet another season on loan from Tottenham, with the forward instead heading to Argentina for a season with Rosario. This comes after he spent the last season with Espanyol, starting in 20 of his 27 appearances while scoring one goal. He will now look to return to Tottenham, hoping for playtime after two consecutive loan spells.

Alejo Veliz
Rosario Central
