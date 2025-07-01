Aleksandar Sedlar News: Departs Alaves
Sedlar is departing Alaves at the end of his contract, the club announced.
Sedlar was a key figure in Alaves' defense during the 2022/23 season, playing 33 matches and helping the team secure promotion to the top flight. He missed most of the following campaign due to a serious knee injury but returned to action after a long recovery. In 2024/25, he featured in 10 matches across all competitions and remained a respected presence within the squad. He is now set for free agency and can join the club of his choice.
Aleksandar Sedlar
Free Agent
