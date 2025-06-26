Aleksey Miranchuk News: Five crosses Wednesday

Miranchuk had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Columbus Crew.

Miranchuk recorded five crosses in Wednesday's loss, his sixth match this season with five or more crosses. He added two off-target shots and one chance created on the attack. On the defensive end he won three duels and intercepted two passes before he was subbed off in the 77th minute for Jamal Thiare.