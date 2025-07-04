Menu
Alemao News: Returns to Inter after loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Alemao has returned to Inter Porto Alegre after the conclusion of his loan spell at Oviedo.

The striker spent the last two years at Oviedo and must return to Internacional, but the Brazilian club isn't keen on keeping him around. A return to Oviedo isn't out of the question, but so far, no decision has been made regarding his immediate future. Alemao scored 14 goals across 44 matches for Oviedo in the 2024/25 campaign.

