Alex Baena Injury: Available Saturday

Baena (calf) is available for selection for Saturday's clash with Osasuna, according to manager Marcelino.

Baena is available for selection once more after overcoming a calf injury that sidelined him for a few weeks. He returned to full team training earlier in the week but he's now fully fit and available once more. Baena should be straight back in the starting XI, sending Alfonso Pedraza to the bench potentially.