Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Alex Baena headshot

Alex Baena News: Signs for Atleti

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Baena completed a transfer to Atleti from Villarreal, the club announced.

Baena made a permanent move to Atleti, where he should compete immediately as the top option at left wing-back. The midfielder offers strong offensive threat after scoring a ridiculous seven goals and nine assists last season. The season prior he had 16 goal contributions as well, with two goals and 14 assists.

Alex Baena
Atlético Madrid
