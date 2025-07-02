Alex Baena News: Signs for Atleti
Baena completed a transfer to Atleti from Villarreal, the club announced.
Baena made a permanent move to Atleti, where he should compete immediately as the top option at left wing-back. The midfielder offers strong offensive threat after scoring a ridiculous seven goals and nine assists last season. The season prior he had 16 goal contributions as well, with two goals and 14 assists.
