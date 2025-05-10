Fantasy Soccer
Alex Balde headshot

Alex Balde Injury: Cleared for El Clasico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Balde (leg) has been cleared for Sunday's match against Real Madrid, according to his club.

Balde is seeing a positive update Saturday, as the defender will be cleared for the El Clasico rivalry Sunday. This is good news for the club, which is gaining back a regular starter. He will look to see that spot back immediately, but may appear off the bench, with Gerard Martin possibly continuing at left-back after his solid spell while Balde was out.

Alex Balde
Barcelona
