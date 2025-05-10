Alex Balde Injury: Cleared for El Clasico

Balde (leg) has been cleared for Sunday's match against Real Madrid, according to his club.

Balde is seeing a positive update Saturday, as the defender will be cleared for the El Clasico rivalry Sunday. This is good news for the club, which is gaining back a regular starter. He will look to see that spot back immediately, but may appear off the bench, with Gerard Martin possibly continuing at left-back after his solid spell while Balde was out.