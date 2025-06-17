Alex Collado News: Joins Al-Shamal

Collado has completed a transfer to Al-Shamal from Real Betis, according to his former club.

Collado has ended his time with Betis after departing the club Tuesday, joining Al-Shamel. This comes after a few years on loan, not receiving a single minute with Betis' first team. That said, he was likely due for an exit either way with no time available, especially after earning a rotational role in La Liga before joining Betis.