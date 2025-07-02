Menu
Alex Fores News: Returns to Villarreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Fores is returning to his parent club Villarreal after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Levante.

Fores featured in 18 games across all competitions for Levante while on loan from Villarreal, scoring five goals and providing one assist. The striker is now returning to his parent club with one year remaining on his contract. That said, he is unlikely to feature with the senior squad heading into 2025/26, as he will likely be loaned again or play with Villarreal B.

Alex Fores
Villarreal
